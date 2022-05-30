Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone and a good Memorial Day to you and your family.

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a bit of patchy dense fog in spots. We’ll see plenty of sunshine come our way today with limited rain chances. Any outdoor plans you have today are looking good.

Temperatures are warm and humid to start. We’ll get the day going in the upper 60s inland to near 70 on the coast. There will be no shortage of the heat and humidity ahead for you either. Highs today under mostly sunny skies reach the mid 80s for the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index for all from 90-94°. Let’s be sure to stay hydrated during our day, especially if doing any outdoor activity.

We’ll keep a small look out this afternoon in the peak heating of the day for a stray or isolated downpour to develop in NWFL. There won’t be much more than one or two of them across all of NWFL. But if you do happen to catch it, it could come down quite heavy and gusty.

Our pattern is largely dominated by ridging aloft. But a weak disturbance in the ridge is forecast to move through tomorrow. That in combination with daytime heating and the sea breeze could ignite a more widespread shot at some hit or miss storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a less than 10% chance you’ll catch the stray downpour inland. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a decent chance for hit or miss afternoon and evening chance for rain tomorrow followed by stray afternoon rain chances through much of the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.