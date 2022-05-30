Pet heat safety tips to follow during summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are a few dog walking tips that sometimes get overlooked during the steamy summer months.

“Pets don’t sweat the way a human does,” said Beverley Walterson, volunteer foster parent at Lucky Puppy Rescue. “Make sure you’re walking them early in the mornings or later at night when the temperatures haven’t peaked out.”

Checking the temperature of the pavement is also crucial.

Walterson said if you can’t keep your hand on the pavement for more than five seconds, it’s a telling sign the ground is too hot for your dog’s paws.

“They’re going to get excited to be going on the walk,” Walterson said. “They’re not going to necessarily show signs that their little pads are burning, but then you get home and they might have blisters.”

Keeping them hydrated is also important, especially when you head to the beach.

“Definitely lots of water and make sure they have a bowl and just a way they can intake the water as they need to,” Walterson said.

Having enough water bottles on standby is also necessary so they don’t ingest any saltwater if they’re thirsty.

Keeping your pet cool doesn’t only apply to being at home or the beach, though.

You should never leave it by itself in a hot car, either. The Humane Society says your pet can die from heatstroke or suffocation.

If you find yourself in a situation where your pet gets overheated, Walterson said pouring cool water on its belly will bring down its body temperature.

You should then contact your vet immediately.

Following these steps can make the difference between life and death for your four-legged family member.

Walterson said taking a pet first-aid class can also come in handy as temperatures climb.

