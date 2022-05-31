American Legion and VFW Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Memorial day services were held across the country Monday and there were several right here in the panhandle.

The American Legion and the VFW’s annual memorial day remembrance ceremony was at Aaron Bessant Park, in Panama City Beach, Monday afternoon.

The ceremony included the national anthem sung by NewsChannel 7′s anchor Neysa Wilkins and concluded with the playing of taps.

For those who spent Monday off of work, or at the beach, it’s important to remember this is not a holiday to celebrate. It’s a day to take time to remember and reflect.

“We must keep the tradition of recognizing the true meaning of those very special human beings that laid down their lives for all Americans,” Mary Lemberg, commander of VFW Post 10555, said.

Memorial Day is about honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Those who willingly risked their lives to protect ours from the founding of our nation to today. As the saying goes all gave some... Some gave all,” Bob Hoffman, American Legion Post 402 commander, said.

“Today we say thank you and today and every day we remember those who lost their lives serving this great country,” Paul Casto, PCB Vice Mayor, said.

The last Monday in May is known as Memorial Day. While there is one day for the country to grieve the fallen, the families of those who never returned deal with it every day of their lives.

“The families have to live with it 24/7 365 days a year. We are doing it for an hour or just one-day 24-hour period,” Hoffman said. “It is something sometimes I think about daily. How fortunate I have been. You really have to respect what these families go through that lose their child.”

“It is so difficult to tell a mother that has lost their son, there aren’t the right words. There aren’t the appropriate words,” Lemberg said. “So by remembering our fallen every memorial day we keep their memory alive.”

So take a moment to remember Memorial Day is more than just a holiday, it’s a day to grieve and remember the fallen.

“May they rest in peace and forever remain in the hearts and minds of the American people,” Hoffman said. “God bless them and God bless their families. "

