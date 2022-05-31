Fort Walton Beach community remembers fallen on Memorial Day

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the community, political leaders, veterans, and others came together at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach Monday morning to honor the service members who never came home.

“It’s important that we now and the next generation understand that freedom isn’t free and that many have given the ultimate sacrifice for the things we enjoy today in this nation,” said Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Commander of the 96thTest Wing.

Cain was this year’s speaker.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to speak today and to bring that recognition to the service members, particularly those who have served and continue to serve here,” Cain said.

He made a point of remembering the fallen for the impact they made in their communities.

Whether they fought in the Pacific during WWII or in Afghanistan, they deserve to be remembered.

“On this day just take time to spend a little bit of time thinking about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and enjoy the freedoms you have as Americans,” retired Air Force Master Sgt. Lawrence Bonck said.

Bonck said you should never take anything for granted.

“Around the world, people are struggling, trying to maintain freedom and just have the basic human rights that our servicemen over the years have sacrificed everything, including their families,” Bonck said.

These service members are more than statistics on a page.

They are what made America the great nation it is today.

The ceremony also included a rifle volley, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem.

