Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach community remembers fallen on Memorial Day

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the community, political leaders, veterans, and others came together at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach Monday morning to honor the service members who never came home.

“It’s important that we now and the next generation understand that freedom isn’t free and that many have given the ultimate sacrifice for the things we enjoy today in this nation,” said Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Commander of the 96thTest Wing.

Cain was this year’s speaker.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to speak today and to bring that recognition to the service members, particularly those who have served and continue to serve here,” Cain said.

He made a point of remembering the fallen for the impact they made in their communities.

Whether they fought in the Pacific during WWII or in Afghanistan, they deserve to be remembered.

“On this day just take time to spend a little bit of time thinking about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and enjoy the freedoms you have as Americans,” retired Air Force Master Sgt. Lawrence Bonck said.

Bonck said you should never take anything for granted.

“Around the world, people are struggling, trying to maintain freedom and just have the basic human rights that our servicemen over the years have sacrificed everything, including their families,” Bonck said.

These service members are more than statistics on a page.

They are what made America the great nation it is today.

The ceremony also included a rifle volley, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Brandon Tyus was arrested for armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
BCSO arrests suspect wanted for armed robbery
L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says

Latest News

Jackson Blue Springs was packed with adults and kids for Memorial Day Weekend.
Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County
Rain chances will remain pretty low this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain pretty low this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Jackson County locals and tourists who didn’t want to make the trip to the beach filled Jackson...
Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County