How to prepare for hurricane season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of year again. Hurricane season officially starts Wednesday, and there’s no way to say for sure what the next few months will bring. But weather experts are predicting another above-average season.

With 155 miles per hour winds ripping up trees and tearing down homes, it’s hard to say anyone was truly prepared for the Category 5 storm that surged through Bay County back in 2018.

“Most of our residents are familiar with surviving a hurricane like a Cat 5 storm as we saw with Michael,” Chief of Bay County Emergency Services Brad Monroe said. “It’s not very likely that we’ll experience another Cat 5 storm this year but it could happen. And even a Cat 1 or a Cat 2 storm can give us severe damage and flooding to the area.”

It’s time to get ready. Planning ahead is key for this year’s hurricane season.

“Disaster plan for your family, for your business, for your pets,” Monroe said. “Having relatives out of state that you can go visit or stay with or friends. Having a plan before the storm gets here is the most important step.”

Start prepping your hurricane kit.

“If you’re going to stay and hunker down for the storms you need to have supplies that you may need if we lose power or water, that sort of stuff,” Monroe said. “So having these emergency supplies like food, water, and a full tank of gasoline or diesel, whatever you need for your vehicle.”

Items like flashlights, coolers, batteries, and generators are all tax-free right now as part of the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The holiday ends on June 10th.

You can also be notified immediately of things like severe weather and mandatory evacuations by signing up for Alert Bay. The emergency notification system can call text or email you. So if something is happening in your area, you won’t miss it.

Hurricane season lasts through November 30th.

