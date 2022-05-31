Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid week with only spotty rain chances in the panhandle. Tonight we will see lows in the 60s (inland) and 70s (coast). Expect lots of sun on Tuesday with spotty PM storms along the seabreeze. Highs will reach the mid 80s (coast) and upper 80s (inland). Rain chances will be 20-30%. The forecast remains hot and mostly dry through the end of the work week. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific will move toward the Gulf and Caribbean this week and could develop into Tropical Storm Alex. Models for now keep the system more of a threat to southern Florida, but it is much too early to say NWFL is out of the woods. We will be monitoring the system this week.

