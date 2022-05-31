Advertisement

Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an investigation.
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an investigation.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people have been arrested and eight more are wanted on charges of rioting after a brawl at a Panama City nightclub.

Police say they contacted the management of Vibez Dance and Night Club on Highway 98 about an incident that happened inside the business a little more than a week ago. They say social media posts from May 22nd show a group of about 16 people split in half, facing each other, and exchanging what appeared to be gang signs. Police say after the signs were shown, things got violent.

During the fight, police say people not involved in it ran out of the club in a panicked state. They say during the riot, multiple injuries were sustained on both sides. Police were able to see video provided by management showing people with bloodied faces and torn clothing.

Police say they were not contacted regarding the riot by club management or people at the club. Social media posts were discovered by the Street Crimes Unit. They say warrants were issued for the arrest of as many people who were involved and could be identified in the video. Those arrested include:

Devontie Stovall, 28

Nikolas Rivers, 24

Antonio Roulhac, 24

Jaiaustin Harrell, 25

Tarryan Anderson, 28

Warrants have been issued for:

Joshua Hepburn, 28

Jordan Young, 25

Jerrick Mackall, 29

Antoine Leverett, 16

Zachary McClelland, 24

Alancia Johnson, 22

Tyrone Francis Jr, 21

Tyeus Paul, 25

L to R: Joshua Hepburn, Jordan Young, Jerrick Mackall, Antoine Leverett
L to R: Joshua Hepburn, Jordan Young, Jerrick Mackall, Antoine Leverett(Panama City Police Department)
L to R: Zachary McClelland, Alancia Johnson, Tyrone Francis Jr., Tyeus Paul
L to R: Zachary McClelland, Alancia Johnson, Tyrone Francis Jr., Tyeus Paul(Panama City Police Department)

