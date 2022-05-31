Advertisement

Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka

Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.(WIS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about possible human remains found at a construction site near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue.

Deputies say the mummified remains of an infant were found by workers in a mound of dirt.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

Latest News

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday
Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For many, it’s also a...
PCB lifeguards doing “great” Memorial Day