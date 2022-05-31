Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about possible human remains found at a construction site near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue.

Deputies say the mummified remains of an infant were found by workers in a mound of dirt.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

