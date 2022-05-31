Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about possible human remains found at a construction site near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue.
Deputies say the mummified remains of an infant were found by workers in a mound of dirt.
Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
