PCB lifeguards doing “great” Memorial Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For many, it’s also a day spent at the beach surrounded by loved ones.

“It’s going good because I have my dog with me. He’s having fun, well kind of, and I’m here with my family having fun,” Chipley resident Tuyauna Mack said.

But for some, the holiday is not a day off from regular duties.

“I think the lifeguards out here on the beach, PCB. They’re doing a great job,” Panama City Resident Eric Schmitt said.

A job that holiday or just another Monday, lifeguards work to keep beachgoers safe.

“Really proud of my team. They’ve done an excellent job. Tons of preventative actions, keeping people from getting in trouble, lots of education,” Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey said.

Spivey said his lifeguards work to educate the public on beach safety.

“They’re doing a great job upholding the public safety of everyone with riptides. I would say yeah, they’re doing fantastic,” said Schmitt.

And safe is what beachgoers we talked with said they feel.

“I’ve seen a bunch of lifeguards coming by helping people out. It seems like everyone is safe out here,” Alabama tourist Jack Coskrey said.

Spivey said they currently have six full-time and 12 seasonal lifeguards. Compare that to last year when they only had four full-time, but still 12 seasonal lifeguards.

“We’re hoping to get up to 16 this year. If I had about four more I’d be really happy about it. So we’re still recruiting and training lifeguards,” said Spivey.

But beachgoers said they’re happy with the patrol they see now.

“You’ve got enough lifeguards out here and everything is going great, I can reassure you that,” Alabama tourist DJ Arias said.

A great end to a holiday weekend...

“I’m 1000% happy. This is amazing. Memorial Day in Panama City Beach, it’s all so amazing,” said Arias.

And even more amazing for some to say it was a safe one.

Spivey said they have three guarded beaches, Russel Fields Pier, M.B. Miller Pier, and the Boardwalk Beach Resort.

For more information on how to apply to be a Panama City Beach lifeguard, contact Spivey at Wil.Spivey@pcbfl.gov.

