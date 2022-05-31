Advertisement

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Water plant dedications and basketball games are a blast from the past in this week’s Time Travel Tuesday.

Local Video Historian Bill Hudson joined NewsChannel 7 to show us what he’d found.

This week’s video shows a 1967 water plant dedication. Bill says this happened off Transmitter Road in Bay County, and county commissioners and other very important people were there, but he’s not sure who they all were? Do you recognize some of them?

Another piece of history, the early stages of what is now known as Project 25. Project 25 is a Christmas fundraiser held by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office each year where people can donate money or toys. But before it is what it is today, it was the Stocking Stuffer Classic, featuring local media and emergency personnel.

Bill gave us a little tease, saying that then Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen deputized the men’s basketball team from the college to play against local media, but we have to wait until next time to find out how that went.

If you recognize someone in this video, please give Bill a call at 850-785-3364 or email news@wjhg.com.

