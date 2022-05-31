Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies overhead. Grab the shades and something comfortable to wear.

Temperatures are warm and humid this morning as we largely start the day in the 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today to warm us up and that may lead toward a few scattered afternoon storms to try and cool some off. Highs today warm into the upper 80s to near 90 for most, and if the thermometer doesn’t get there, the heat index will.

That heat and humidity will rise up into a bit more cloud cover inland for the afternoon. We’ll see a few storms pop up, widely scattered, but very much hit or miss. They’ll likely start up along the sea breeze near the coast or around the bays in the early afternoon and then head inland by the late afternoon, dying out into the evening. Rain chances this afternoon are up to 30-40%.

High pressure settles in over the midweek to limit our rain chances. With the limited rain chances and sinking motion of high pressure overhead, we’ll see temperatures get pretty toasty Wednesday and Thursday. Highs through the midweek will reach the low 90s inland to upper 80s on the coast.

Our ridge of high pressure breaks down by the late week allowing for a few afternoon storms to return Friday and over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a few scattered storms around. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a drier and hotter midweek forecast ahead for Wednesday and Thursday.

