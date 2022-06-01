Advertisement

Consider adopting from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are plenty of animals at the Lynn Haven Animal who are looking for homes, and it isn’t just dogs and cats.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about the animals at the shelter, such as “Chanel.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the adoptable pets at the shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Results for 2022 Florida Standard Assessment testing for third graders
Florida’s 3rd grade Standard Assessment testing results down from last year
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

Latest News

The guest star "Chanel" stole the hearts of everyone at the NewsChannel 7 studio!
Pets At The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Are Looking For Homes
The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in Southport started on...
Man found guilty of stabbing death, sentenced to prison
Hy's Toggery provides comfortable and cool fashion for every season.
Wear it Wednesday styled by Hy’s Toggery
The owner of Hy's Toggery stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about staying...
Wear It Wednesday with Hy's Toggery Part 2