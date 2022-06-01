Advertisement

Experts say staying hydrated will prevent a heat emergency during Summer

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is known for its beautiful beaches, and with Summer approaching, many people want to enjoy the water, sand, and sun. But, the sun can also be dangerous.

“Heat emergencies are very real and potentially life-threatening emergency,” Panama City Beach Firefighter/Paramedic Trent Poe said.

The three stages of a heat emergency are cramps, exhaustion, and stroke. Poe said during the Summer, he responds to many of these calls.

“Pretty often, especially when we start getting into the hotter months, we go to I would say probably two or three a day at least,” Poe said.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mario Pulido said one of the biggest issues around heat exposure is fluid balance. We lose water through sweat and urination, so it’s important to drink water throughout the day.

“Basically you wanna keep in mind that your body is 70, 75 percent fluids and so anything that puts you in those extreme elements is gonna really impact the amount and your ability of retaining those fluids,” Pulido said.

Dr. Pulido said drinking alcohol and energy drinks can also lead to dehydration.

“It can promote further agitation and just kind of this sensation of not quiet feeling themselves, so if you blend into that significant dehydration, some folks can get to the point of even passing out,” Pulido said.

Experts want people to continue drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day. Pulido said the best time to go outside is early morning or in the evening.

