Florida’s 3rd grade Standard Assessment testing results down from last year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The results are in for the 2022 Florida Standards Assessments for third graders, English Language Arts tests.

The state passing rate for 2022 is 53%. That is down one percent from the previous year, 2021 the state passing rate was 54%.

“Based on all of the challenges we have experienced with the global pandemic we predicted that,” said Keri Weatherly, Director of Elementary Instruction, Bay District Schools.

In addition, the rates at which students scored a level one on the test, which isn’t passing increased from 23% in 2021 to 25% in 2022.

In Bay County, the passing rate is lower than the state average by two percent sitting at 51%.

However, just down the road in Walton County, the passing average is seven percent higher than the state average at 60%.

“Our teachers our students have done extremely well with the FSA,” Russell Hughes, Walton County Superintendent said. “That’s why we rank 5 in the state of Florida. To see that we are above the state average really no shock to me because of the work our teachers do.”

Now comparing 2022 to 2021, Walton County did drop down one point in their passing average but the superintendent says they had 10 percent more students this year.

“When you add in testing 10 percent more students it is not necessarily apples to apples,” Hughes said.

BDS dropped down a percentage point as well.

“Our third graders were kindergartners when Hurricane Michael hit Bay County. So not only have they experienced interrupted learning over the last few years due to the global pandemic. They also had their kindergarten year interrupted as well,” Weatherly said.

Taking a look at our area, most reach above the state average except for a few.

Okaloosa County Passing Average 2022: 58%

Calhoun County Passing Average 2022: 55%

Franklin County Passing Average 2022: 42%

Jackson County Passing Average 2022: 55%

Washington County Passing Average 2022: 52%

Gulf County Passing Average 2022: 52%

This is the last school year for elementary FSA testing in Florida. However, school officials say that they will still use other tests throughout the school year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.