Fort Walton Beach Police arrest three suspects in 2021 fatal shooting

19-year-old Ty’auvion Morris of Pensacola, FL, 20-year-old Corderrius Grant of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Riggs of Crestview, Florida have been arrested in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After months of investigative work, three people are now behind bars in connection to a shooting that left one dead in 2021.

On October 24, 2021, at approximately 4:10 AM, FWB officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Eglin Parkway SE and First Street SE. When officers arrived, they found an SUV running and unoccupied, and just a few feet away they found the victim, Tykeis Noland, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said they rendered aid until EMS arrived and took Noland to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Through combined efforts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Crestview Police Department, and the State Attorney’s Office, warrants were issued for 19-year-old Ty’auvion Morris of Pensacola, FL, 20-year-old Corderrius Grant of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Riggs of Crestview, Florida.

Ty’auvion Morris and Corderrius Grant were charged with Premeditated Murder and Nathaniel Riggs was charged with Accessory to Premeditated Murder.

All three individuals are currently in custody.

