Hudson bound for Bay baseball job

By Scott Rossman
Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Is the next landing spot for former Mosley baseball head coach Jon Hudson at Bay High School

We believe it is. Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady telling us Tuesday the Tornadoes have settled on their next head coach, and an announcement on that will come Wednesday morning. Grady would not confirm that next head coach is Hudson. But we believe it is. We do know coach Hudson did apply, and that as part of a relatively short applicants list.

Coach Hudson spent the last 7 seasons as Mosley’s head coach, amassing an incredible 150-43 record, with four trips to the state finals, and a state championship just one year ago! He also had a rather successful run while the coach at Rutherford, racking up a 302 and 147 record in 16 years there. He led the Rams to several playoff appearances in that span. Bay looking to replace Andrew Starr who led the Tornadoes the last seven seasons, the team just 4-19 this past season. Again look for the official announcement Wednesday morning.

