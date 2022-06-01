Advertisement

Investigators search area where mummified baby remains found

Law enforcement was back at the scene searching where they say mummified infant remains were...
Law enforcement was back at the scene searching where they say mummified infant remains were found Tuesday.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement was back at the scene searching where they say mummified infant remains were found Tuesday.

Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies were at the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue in Wewahitchka Wednesday. Deputies brought a K9 trained to find human remains to search the area.

“We will do everything we can to try and unravel this mystery,” Sheriff Mike Harrison said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement plans to search the area Thursday with ground-penetrating radar. Sheriff Harrison says they want to eliminate the possibility of additional graves.

We’re also told a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Results for 2022 Florida Standard Assessment testing for third graders
Florida’s 3rd grade Standard Assessment testing results down from last year
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

Latest News

The guest star "Chanel" stole the hearts of everyone at the NewsChannel 7 studio!
Consider adopting from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
The guest star "Chanel" stole the hearts of everyone at the NewsChannel 7 studio!
Pets At The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Are Looking For Homes
The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in Southport started on...
Man found guilty of stabbing death, sentenced to prison
Hy's Toggery provides comfortable and cool fashion for every season.
Wear it Wednesday styled by Hy’s Toggery