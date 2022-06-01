Advertisement

Jackson County holds free summer lunch program for all kids

By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When kids get out of school for summer vacation, there are more mouths for parents to feed. For some, that can cause added stress.

“We also know there are families it is a hardship to feed their children breakfast and lunch every day,” Deputy Superintendent of Schools Cheryl McDaniel said.

With rising prices, it can make feeding little mouths even more difficult.

“Unfortunately for all of us, groceries are through the roof, and, you know, people who are making very little money have to be very careful in what they spend it on,” County Commissioner Jim Peacock said.

That’s why the Jackson County School Board will be offering breakfast and lunch to every child in Jackson County over the summer.

“It is free for any child that is under the age of 18,” McDaniel said. “They do not have to be a student.”

Unlike the last few years, students will have to eat on site instead of picking up their food or having it delivered. There are multiple school and church locations where kids can eat.

Officials say they hope keeping kids fed will also keep them healthy.

“Children are the future of this country, and if you don’t give them the proper nourishment, they will not develop properly physically or mentally,” Peacock said.

Keeping kids healthy leads to a bright future for Jackson County.

The summer feeding program will take place from June 6 to July 28. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Breakfast and lunch will be served at Marianna K-8, Graceville School, Eastside Baptist Church, Evangel Church, Sneads High School and Orchard Pointe. For more information on the times food will be served, call the Jackson County School Board at (850) 482-1200.

Copyright 2022 .WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Latest News

Experts say staying hydrated will prevent a heat emergency during Summer
Hurricane season officially starts Wednesday, and there’s no way to say for sure what the next...
How to prepare for hurricane season
When kids get out of school for summer vacation, there are more mouths for parents to feed. For...
Jackson County holds free summer lunch program for all kids
Bay County is known for its beautiful beaches and with summer approaching, many people want to...
Experts say staying hydrated will prevent a heat emergency during Summer