Jackson County holds free summer lunch program for all kids

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When kids get out of school for summer vacation, there are more mouths for parents to feed. For some, that can cause added stress.

“We also know there are families it is a hardship to feed their children breakfast and lunch every day,” Deputy Superintendent of Schools Cheryl McDaniel said.

With rising prices, it can make feeding little mouths even more difficult.

“Unfortunately for all of us, groceries are through the roof, and, you know, people who are making very little money have to be very careful in what they spend it on,” County Commissioner Jim Peacock said.

That’s why the Jackson County School Board will be offering breakfast and lunch to every child in Jackson County over the summer.

“It is free for any child that is under the age of 18,” McDaniel said. “They do not have to be a student.”

Unlike the last few years, students will have to eat on site instead of picking up their food or having it delivered. There are multiple school and church locations where kids can eat.

Officials say they hope keeping kids fed will also keep them healthy.

“Children are the future of this country, and if you don’t give them the proper nourishment, they will not develop properly physically or mentally,” Peacock said.

Keeping kids healthy leads to a bright future for Jackson County.

The summer feeding program will take place from June 6 to July 28. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Breakfast and lunch will be served at Marianna K-8, Graceville School, Eastside Baptist Church, Evangel Church, Sneads High School and Orchard Pointe. For more information on the times food will be served, call the Jackson County School Board at (850) 482-1200.

