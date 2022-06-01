Lucas Dunn moves up to High-A ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the next step for Arnold alum Lucas Dunn. Lucas, an 8th round draft pick of the San Diego Padres last June, is being moved up from the Padres Low-A ball team in Lake Elsinore California, to the organization’s High-A ball team in Fort Wayne Indiana.

So he’s headed east to play for the TinCaps! Lucas has played very well in his two half seasons with the Lake Elsinore Storm. Sunday he helped the team sweep a doubleheader with this walk-off homer in one of those games. Dunn’s numbers in 48 games with the Storm this season, a .293 average with 3 homers, 36 RBI and 28 runs scored. He played 42 games in Lake Elsinore last season, so in more than 80 games total since being taken in the 8th round of the 2021 draft out of Louisville, Dunn’s 274 with 60 RBI and 61 runs scored. He got the news of his promotion Sunday night, he flew east to Indiana Monday. And started at first base for the TinCaps lineup Tuesday night, going 1-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. So a strong debut in the Hoosier State for Dunn.

