Man arrested after attempting to set house on fire with “firebombs”

Springfield Police say Hancock made “Molotov Cocktails” and attempted to set his residence on fire.(Springfield Police)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly made “improvised firebombs” and attempted to set a house on fire.

Springfield Police Officers said they were called to a home on Springfield Avenue on Monday afternoon regarding a possible arson.

Officers said they determined Barry Hancock, 32, had thrown a handmade bomb, commonly known as a “molotov cocktail”, at another resident of the home and another one in his own room.

Authorities report there was minor damage to the house and everyone in the home was able to escape with no injuries. They said the other people who were in the house believe Hancock had constructed the bombs in his room.

We’re told the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined the handmade bombs were not explosive, and the area was deemed safe.

Hancock was charged with one count of arson and three counts of possession with an explosive device.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident, Springfield Police Officers ask you please contact Investigator Aaron Wilson at (850) 558-5301.

