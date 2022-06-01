Man found guilty of stabbing death, sentenced to prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a trial lasting less than two days, a jury has found a man guilty of stabbing a woman to death.

William Jacob Burks was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday morning. Burks was also sentenced to life in prison.

On February 13, 2021, Burks stabbed Cynthia Black, 64, at a home in Southport. Black died at a local hospital from her injuries.

