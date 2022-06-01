Mosley football moving from spring to summer work

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -High school football teams throughout our area are in the process of making the transition from spring to summer work. Mosley among them. The Dolphins coach will tell you summer is no time for players and coaches to rest easy. The Dolphins, in their second year under the guidance of head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon, coming off 18 spring workouts, and a spring game. That against Florida High on the road a week and a half ago, with the fins tying the Seminoles 21-21 in a half of play with the varsity players. Now it’s into the next phase of getting ready for the 2022 season, and Tuesday I spoke with coach Whiddon about that!

”The summer time is definitely going to be the foundation of what we do in the fall.” coach Whiddon told me. “So it’s definitely a lot of work. We go four days a week in the summer time, Monday through Thursday. We go for two hours, we go about an hour in the weight room and an hour outside. To me, you know as a football team, that’s when you can make some of your biggest gains, is in the summer time. Based off guys showing up every single day, being ready to work, taking advantage of that opportunity. Because again, there’s no school so there’s nothing holding you back from getting better.”

The coach adds he is fully aware the players have several other ideas on how they should be spending their free time in the summer. And he says the key is communication between the players and the coaching staff.

“There’s no doubt, there’s a lot of different factors.” Whiddon says “We tell our kids we understand life happens. We understand there’s a lot of different things going on in the summertime. But we just expect people to be able to communicate. You know there are kids that are involved in other sports. Kids involved in basketball, kids involved in baseball. And we want our kids to be involved in those things. So you know we work with the other coaches and make sure that all of our schedules and calendars lineup with one another.”

And that communication he says, must extend to vacations and summer jobs. The coach says they’ll work in some 7 on 7 competitions in the coming weeks, and that kind of competition, at least for the skill positions guys, helps break up some of the monotony of summer work.

