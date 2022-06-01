Panama City Police reveal new K9 addition to department

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have been teasing a new K9 addition for weeks and Tuesday was finally the big reveal.

“He is a 12 week old Beagle and he will be a part of our Street Crimes Unit,” K9 Services Corporal Ben McCloy said.

The department announced the new four-legged officer will be joining veteran k-9′s Boris and Rex.

“Two Malinois, and K9 puppy here is our third addition,” said McCloy.

A third addition McCloy said they knew would be a Beagle.

“He’s got a very good nose. Probably a stronger nose than a Malinois. hopefully we can get that to translate to narcotics detection,” said McCloy.

And though he might be little, this baby Beagle will have a big job.

“To be able to get narcotics and illegal drugs off the street. Again, he’s a tool. K9′s are great tools for what they do,” said McCloy.

But McCloy said the Beagle won’t be a criminal apprehension dog like the two Malinois.

“We were trying to get something a little bit more sociable and he will be,” said McCloy.

And even with a face some can’t resist, McCloy said his size is no match for the impact he’s expected to have on the department.

“I’m very excited. He clearly seems to be focused on something else, but I think the whole department is very excited to have him,” said McCloy.

And the K9 puppy looks equally as excited to get to work with his new officers.

And you can help name the new K9! Go to the Panama City Police Department’s Facebook page. There you can comment your suggestion. The department will narrow the list down to the top four names to vote on later in the week.

