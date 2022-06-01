Advertisement

Panama City Police reveal new K9 addition to department

Panama City Police have been teasing a new K9 addition for weeks and Tuesday was finally the...
Panama City Police have been teasing a new K9 addition for weeks and Tuesday was finally the big reveal.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have been teasing a new K9 addition for weeks and Tuesday was finally the big reveal.

“He is a 12 week old Beagle and he will be a part of our Street Crimes Unit,” K9 Services Corporal Ben McCloy said.

The department announced the new four-legged officer will be joining veteran k-9′s Boris and Rex.

“Two Malinois, and K9 puppy here is our third addition,” said McCloy.

A third addition McCloy said they knew would be a Beagle.

“He’s got a very good nose. Probably a stronger nose than a Malinois. hopefully we can get that to translate to narcotics detection,” said McCloy.

And though he might be little, this baby Beagle will have a big job.

“To be able to get narcotics and illegal drugs off the street. Again, he’s a tool. K9′s are great tools for what they do,” said McCloy.

But McCloy said the Beagle won’t be a criminal apprehension dog like the two Malinois.

“We were trying to get something a little bit more sociable and he will be,” said McCloy.

And even with a face some can’t resist, McCloy said his size is no match for the impact he’s expected to have on the department.

“I’m very excited. He clearly seems to be focused on something else, but I think the whole department is very excited to have him,” said McCloy.

And the K9 puppy looks equally as excited to get to work with his new officers.

And you can help name the new K9! Go to the Panama City Police Department’s Facebook page. There you can comment your suggestion. The department will narrow the list down to the top four names to vote on later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Latest News

Toasty and mostly dry weather is in the forecast for the start of June.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
After Crab Island drowning, officials remind people what to do in a current
Toasty and mostly dry weather is in the forecast for the start of June.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Results for 2022 Florida Standard Assessment testing for third graders
Florida’s 3rd grade Standard Assessment testing results down from last year