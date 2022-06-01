Advertisement

Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida

FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the...
FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Encompass Championship golf tournament in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, June 21, 2014.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Professional golfer Bart Bryant was killed and his wife was injured when a truck slammed into their SUV while they were stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida roadway for a construction crew, authorities said Wednesday.

Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Bryants’ SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation was ongoing. Bryant lived in nearby Auburndale.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many,” the PGA Tour Champions tweeted.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Results for 2022 Florida Standard Assessment testing for third graders
Florida’s 3rd grade Standard Assessment testing results down from last year
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis.,...
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden cites strain on families from infant formula shortage
The guest star "Chanel" stole the hearts of everyone at the NewsChannel 7 studio!
Consider adopting from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down
The verdict is read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. (POOL VIA COURTTV)
Jury rules in favor of Depp and Heard in lawsuits