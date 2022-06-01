Advertisement

Tourists coming for red snapper season helps Bay County’s economy

Red snapper season at Captain Anderson's Marina in Panama City Beach.
Red snapper season at Captain Anderson's Marina in Panama City Beach.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People can start baiting their hooks. It’s officially red snapper season in Bay County. Starting on June first, anglers can fish on federal waters through August 19th.

“Everybody here waits all year long for this day, some people say Memorial Day is the kick start to Summer but we say red snapper season is,” Captain Anderson’s Marina Marketing Director Chelsea Ray said.

Officials said people can catch two red snappers, at 16 inches minimum per piece. Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the extension for the recreational season, making it a total of 57 days.

Tourists from all over the country are coming to Bay County for the red snapper season, boosting the economy.

“They’re going to need a place to sleep, so these hotels are going to benefit, the restaurants are going to benefit, people need a place to actually eat their red snapper,” Ray said.

People can start fishing in state waters on June 17th through July 31st. The season will reopen October 8th, for three consecutive weekends.

The 45-day summer season will begin on June 17 and continue through July 31. The 12-day fall season is the longest fall season since the beginning of state management and spans the following dates:

  • October 8-9
  • October 15-16
  • October 22-23
  • November 11-13 (Veteran’s Day Weekend)
  • November 25-27 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

