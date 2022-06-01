Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of stabbing and killing a woman in Southport in 2021

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in Southport started on Tuesday at the Bay County Courthouse.

William Jacob Burks is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Cynthia Black’s death on February 13th, 2021 in Southport.

Several people gave testimony for the prosecution, including retired Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant David Sullivan, who arrested Burks.

Prosecution:” then later you responded that, about mistakes. what was that initial glimpse itself that was hard of hearing?

Sullivan:” He said I made a mistake man, and uh he said that women molested uh children man.”

Prosecutors also played the initial 911 call from Taylor Roberts, Burks’ ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, and bodycam footage from when Sullivan arrested Burks in Bay County.

BCSO Dispatch: “How did she cut her neck?

Roberts: “{inaudible}... I will talk to them more when they get here. I didn’t do it. {inaudible}.”

BCSO Dispatch: “You’re going to have to calm down, so I can help you to help her. What was she cut with?

Roberts: “A knife”.

Prosecutors also argued that Burks was high on drugs during the time of the stabbing.

”In this case, I identified the presence of two controlled substances. The first was amphetamine at a concentration of 16 plus or minus 5 milligrams per milliliter and the second was methamphetamine at a concentration of 120 plus or minus 36 milligrams per meter,” Ashley Pluer, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Employee said.

Several witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, giving their accounts of what happened that day.

The jury will return on Wednesday morning, Judge Dustin Stevenson said they hope to wrap up the trial then.

