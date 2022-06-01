Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The tropics are starting to come to life
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and mostly dry weather continues this week as we keep a close eye on the tropics. For tonight lows will fall into the 60s/70 under mostly clear skies. On Wednesday it will be hot and humid w/highs in the 80s (coast) and near 90 (inland). Rain chances will be just 10-20%. The rain chances stay mostly away through Thursday w/rain chances returning on Friday. Even then the rain chances will be near 30%. The upcoming weekend looks hot & mostly dry. Through the rest of this week we will be watching in the southern Gulf/western Caribbean for tropical development by this weekend. For now mostly models show this system moving across the peninsula of Florida and reemerging out in the Atlantic. For now, impacts are not expected in NWFL, but because the system has not even developed yet we need to keep a close eye on it.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

