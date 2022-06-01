Wear it Wednesday styled by Hy’s Toggery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the temperature heats up outside, it has left the NewsChannel 7 Today team looking for their summer wardrobe.

Luckily, Hy’s Toggery in Pier Park has just the outfits the whole team needs to stay cool and comfortable this season. Josh Wakstein, the owner of Hy’s Toggery, joined the team in studio to discuss the winning looks.

Sam, Jessica, Ryan, and Alex were all styled in breathable fabrics that can be dressed up for work or made casual for a day out.

To hear more about the team’s individual outfits, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.