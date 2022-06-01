Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead this morning. However, we may once again develop a bit of patchy dense fog away from the coast in typical foggy prone areas.

We’ll get the day started fairly warm and humid with most in the upper 60s to low 70s out the door. Dress comfortably again today for a toasty afternoon with not much for rain to cool us off today. We’ll warm fast this morning with temperatures reaching the 80s by mid morning. Highs today once again top out near 90 inland with upper 80s possible for the coast. Feels like temperatures for all return to the low to mid 90s.

Yesterday afternoon’s sea breeze was able to bring in some cooling storms into the afternoon. But with the lack of the rain in place today, we’ll certainly be feeling the heat across the majority of the Panhandle.

High pressure is building in over head in the atmosphere which stunts rain chances. Having said that, I can’t completely rule out a small isolated stray and brief shower.

Our ridge of high pressure breaks down by the late week allowing for a few afternoon storms to return Friday and over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs today in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a dry and hot day ahead for Thursday before the afternoon spotty rain chances return.

