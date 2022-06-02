Advertisement

Bay County Waste Amnesty Days

Certain items can be dropped off at the Bay County landfill Friday and Saturday for free.
Certain items can be dropped off at the Bay County landfill Friday and Saturday for free.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re in Bay County, you’re in luck. Friday kicks off the Biannual Waste Amnesty Days, and people who live in Bay County can go to the Steelfield Landfill on Friday or Saturday and drop off certain items, for free.

Those items can include yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste.

The landfill is located on Landfill Road in West Bay off Highway 79, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
After Crab Island drowning, officials remind people what to do in a current

Latest News

Deputies said they have been trying to rule out any chance of there being other bodies here.
Law enforcement still investigating mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
June 1 kicks off Hurricane Season.
Local assisted living facility gears up for hurricane season
The WestRock Paper Mill has been a staple to the Panama City community for decades. But on June...
Community works to help laid off paper mill employees
With the recent mass shooting at a Texas Elementary school that killed 21 people, school safety...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay District Schools pairing together for school safety push
It was an upsetting scene Thursday as deputies searched the area where they said mummified...
Law enforcement still investigating mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka