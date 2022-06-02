Bay County Waste Amnesty Days

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re in Bay County, you’re in luck. Friday kicks off the Biannual Waste Amnesty Days, and people who live in Bay County can go to the Steelfield Landfill on Friday or Saturday and drop off certain items, for free.

Those items can include yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste.

The landfill is located on Landfill Road in West Bay off Highway 79, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

