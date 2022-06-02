Community works to help laid off paper mill employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The WestRock Paper Mill has been a staple to the Panama City community for decades. But on June 6, 2022, the mill will be closing its doors permanently.

More than 400 people will be losing their jobs when the mill closes, but the community wants to help.

Officials with the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office have said they have not employed anyone yet, but are still hiring.

So far, Bay County Officials say two mill employees have jobs with the county lined up.

There are also other resources in the community looking to help mill employees. Goodwill Big Bend’s Career Source Center in Panama City is offering multiple programs and services for employees still searching for their next step.

“We offer other programs like entrepreneur skills. We have We have basic compute skills if you need to brush up on that,” Trina Jackson, manager at the Goodwill Big Bend’s Career Source Center, said.

Many residents have voiced their concerns about wages, but officials said employees can work their way up.

“You might have to transition into something else that is not paying as much,“ Jackson said. “But eventually it will and quicker than you would think.”

Representatives with CareerSource Gulf Coast said they will be hosting more job fairs in the future.

