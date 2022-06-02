Advertisement

Florida license-free fishing days announced

Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up.
Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up.(Hal Scheurich)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up.

If you’re interested in saltwater fishing, you can go fishing this weekend, June 4th and 5th, without a license. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the saltwater waiver applies to any recreational activity requiring a license, such as crabbing, lobstering, or scalloping. They say a snook or spiny lobster permit is not required these days, but they say to check recreational regulations.

If you’re more into freshwater fishing, those license-free days are June 11th and 12th.

While the license has been waived for those days, all other regulations apply, such as season, bag, and size limits.

