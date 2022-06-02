Law enforcement raises awareness on The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All across the nation, teen drivers will be driving this summer. In recent years, law enforcement officials say it’s the most dangerous time for young drivers.

”As a general message, as a mom to mom dad to dad. Don’t allow other distractions to end your life, so that parents get that phone call,” Stephanie Holbrook, Florida Highway Patrol Troop A Victim Advocate with the Traffic Homicide Unit.

Law enforcement officials have labeled the summer months the most dangerous time for teen drivers, especially the first 100 days.

“The 100 deadliest days are the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day and we seem to see an increase in loss of life with our teen drivers during that time frame,” Lieutenant Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Troop A Public Affairs Officer.

According to King, accidents like these can be avoided if people follow these simple tips:

“Put the distractionary device down, put the cell phone down, don’t eat and drive, don’t text and drive. That’s the main thing to focus on your driving. Don’t get distracted, wear your seatbelts and drive the speed limit,” King said.

But if the worst happens, FHP has a designated victim advocate to help guide families through the next steps.

“I would kind of just start making phone calls, seeing what people need, triaging, what’s important, what’s not important right now. Answering their questions about personal property, or maybe connecting them to a funeral home or the medical examiner’s office to kind of make them understand how this process works,” Holbrook said.

But parents practicing what they preach could save lives.

“I would encourage parents, you know hey let us lead by example. It’s our job to set the standard. And if we’re driving down the road texting, speeding, or not wearing our seatbelts. Then how is it we’re going to ask our teen drivers to do the same thing,” King said.

Troopers are also partnering with area schools to teach driver’s education programs.

Bay District Schools officials say they offer driver’s education during the summer and all the spots have been filled.

