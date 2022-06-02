Nearly 2,000 visitors went to Blue Springs over Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone who saw Blue Springs over Memorial Day weekend saw it was packed.

“On Saturday, opening day, we ran about 480 [people], bumped up around 500 [people] on Sunday, then on Monday the actual holiday, Memorial Day, we had about 800 people in the park,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said.

This, after a new ordinance was put in place that bars minors from coming to the park without an adult. However, we’re told, that did not impact the weekend’s numbers.

“We put that in place primarily to deter some people that may be coming without the supervision of an adult but more importantly, if we did have issues within the park, if they were to come in, we had a policy to stand by,” Daniels said.

Even with the new age rule, Blue Springs brings both people and money to the county, especially on major holidays.

It’s not just locals coming to Blue Springs for a day on the water, though.

“You know, from five minutes away up to two to three hours, it’s not uncommon to see somebody drive to come here,” Daniels.

With all the amenities at Blue Springs, it brings money to the county as well.

“As far as just a revenue generator, I mean the admission fees, the concessions, the kayak rentals, all that plays a part into the overall season,” Daniels said.

Officials said they expect the park to continue bringing in people and money well into the summer.

Blue Springs is open seven days a week until school starts back in Jackson County, then only on the weekend until labor day.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.