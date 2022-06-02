Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll only see a few spots inland this morning where a little fog may get the early day underway. It wouldn’t last much past 7:30am and not likely to be thick enough to slow down any of your morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid. Temperatures are starting out largely in the low 70s with dew points near the sultry 70s as well.

Dress comfortably for another toasty day ahead with the lack of rain and plenty of sun. Highs today top out in the upper 80s on the coast to the 90s for most inland with a heat index in the low to mid 90s for all.

That heat and humidity of the afternoon will only be able to develop an isolated small and stray brief shower inland once again today. The lack of afternoon rain chances remains due to high pressure in place.

Our ridge of high pressure breaks down by the late week allowing for a few afternoon storms to return Friday and over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs today in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a dry and hot day ahead for Thursday before the afternoon spotty rain chances return.

