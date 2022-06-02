Utilizing area state parks for a Summer Shape-Up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You don’t always need to exercise in a gym to get a good workout in. Luckily, Panama City Beach is home to some of the area’s most beautiful state parks you can use for a workout.

Camp Helen State Park has all the space you need for kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking, and biking.

You can join Camp Helen State Park staff for a 90-minute paddle on Lake Powell, the largest coastal dune lake in North America on Tuesday, June 7, 14, 21, or 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can also enjoy a ranger-led nature hike at Camp Helen State Park on Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Park rangers will lead a nature hike through Camp Helen’s nine distinct natural communities.

For more on all Camp Helen has to offer for exercise, you can watch the segment attached to this article.

