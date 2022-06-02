Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s (inland) and 70s (coast). On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 80s/90s. Rain chances will be 10-20%. On Friday we will see highs in the 80s/90s w/a better chance (30-40%) of storms. Meanwhile we will keep an eye on the tropics where a disturbance could develop into a tropical depression in the Gulf moving toward the Florida peninsula. Right now the primary threat will be heavy rain in the peninsula. In our area the primary threat will be dangerous surf this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

