Bay County waste amnesty days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days are here. This means, all Bay County residents can throw out their trash at the Steelfield Landfill off State Road 79. Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste at no charge. All you need to bring is proof of residency, such as a drivers license or voters registration.

“Get rid of that unwanted stuff your wife’s tired of looking at or you’re tired of looking at that may be in your yard,” Solid Waste Division Manager Glenn Ogburn said.

There are two waste amnesty days each year, one in the Spring time and one in Fall. Ogburn said it’s good to clean up Bay County.

“It cleans up the neighborhood, it cleans up the county and if you’ve got an eye sore in your property or in the neighborhood, it gives us a chance to clean it up,” Ogburn said.

Residents can come and go as they please as many times as they want for the two days. Bay County officials said all loads in commercial vehicles or trailers are subject to tipping fees.

Bay County officials said they will not accept gas cylinders, explosive materials, ammunition or flares. However, residential-sized propane tanks are accepted.

The following materials will be accepted:

• Appliances (air conditioners, dryers, stoves, washing machines, etc.)

• Construction and demolition debris (concrete, lumber, sheetrock, etc.)

•Trash (kitchen garbage, furniture, carpet, clothes, etc.)

• Household hazardous waste (pesticides, paints, used oil, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, etc.)

• Small engine containing devices (lawnmowers, weed eaters, edgers, etc.)

• Tires

• Yard debris (grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, etc.)

• Recyclables (batteries, paper, plastic, metals, computers, cell phones, etc.)

