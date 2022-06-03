Advertisement

First Friday with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

For the first time in nearly two years, the mask mandate in airports and flights has been lifted.
For the first time in nearly two years, the mask mandate in airports and flights has been lifted.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Growth at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is soaring.

Last year alone 1.6 million passengers traveled through ECP.

With an increase in passenger travel, the airport is ready to grow as well. Multiple projects are currently in the works like terminal expansion, parking lot expansion, and baggage claim expansion.

The airport’s director, Parker McClellan, said all of the construction will be worth it for a bigger and better airport.

“There’s a lot of projects and a lot of money,” McClellan said. “But that’s what it takes to integrate it and make it an efficient airport.”

Depending on what funding the airport is able to get, that will determine the order in which the projects are done and when.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Local law enforcement prepares for four days of the 10th anniversary Gulf Coast Jam.
Local law enforcement prepares ahead of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam opening day
Mexico Beach rebuild continues with new elevation and wind requirements.
Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Mayor Al Cathey says this has been a rule for the past 20 years when an issue arose with people...
Animals are not allowed on any beaches in Mexico Beach

Latest News

Sam with Leana for Today's Tunes. Tune in every Friday for original music from local musicians.
Today’s Tunes with Leana Carter
Today's Tunes 'Like Jesus'
Today's Tunes 'Like Jesus'
Today's Tunes 'Silly Love'
Today's Tunes 'Silly Love'
Today's Tunes 'Home'
Today's Tunes 'Home'