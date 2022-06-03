First Friday with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Growth at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is soaring.

Last year alone 1.6 million passengers traveled through ECP.

With an increase in passenger travel, the airport is ready to grow as well. Multiple projects are currently in the works like terminal expansion, parking lot expansion, and baggage claim expansion.

The airport’s director, Parker McClellan, said all of the construction will be worth it for a bigger and better airport.

“There’s a lot of projects and a lot of money,” McClellan said. “But that’s what it takes to integrate it and make it an efficient airport.”

Depending on what funding the airport is able to get, that will determine the order in which the projects are done and when.

