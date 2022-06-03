Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead for most. We’ll once again see a little patchy fog in typically prone spots for it, largely away from the coast through about 7:30am. Otherwise, it’s off to more sunshine through the morning and more heat!

We’re already off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the low 70s for most. Dress comfortably as the heat and humidity crank up fast through the morning. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland. Heat indices reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland.

The heat and humidity of the day lead toward a decent chance at catching an afternoon storm to cool off in later today. A warm and moist air mass is a buoyant air mass. And with our ridge of high pressure replaced by a weak front, we’ll have the right recipe for scattered storms to develop today.

They’ll be widely scattered this afternoon, but only last about 30min to an hour if you happen to catch one. If you do catch one, it’ll likely drop temperatures at least 10 degrees in the afternoon which would be a welcomed sight!

We’ll keep this afternoon rain chance around for the weekend as well with a slightly lower chance at catching one on Saturday opposed to Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index spanning the 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a summery setup into the weekend with hot and humid conditions and a shot at an afternoon shower or storm.

