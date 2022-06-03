Gulf Coast Jam expected to bring big economic boost over next four days

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being canceled in September due to COVID-19, Gulf Coast Jam country music festival is making a Gulf Coast sized return.

“We are so thrilled that Gulf Coast Jam is back,” Visit Panama City Beach’s Jayna Leach said.

Excitement as people remember the huge success Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam was last June.

“Last year, we did close to 20,000 to 25,000 people a day. I think the total count was 70,000 people in three days,” Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said.

And in those three days, Lovelady said it brought in more than $30 million.

“It is an incredible economic boost to the destination,” said Leach.

An economic boost Leach expects again this weekend with a new addition for the 10th anniversary.

“The fact that they’ve added another night, which is Thursday night, that will be a really nice draw for visitors to extend their stay for the festival,” said Leach.

But Lovelady says there’s uncertainty surrounding the first ever Thursday night kick off.

“If everything goes well, it’s unproven yet because we’re sitting here talking about it, we’ve never done it. Tonight {Thursday} we could have 5,000 people or we could have 25,000 people,” said Lovelady.

And if everything goes well, Lovelady expects 85,000 to 90,000 people represented by all 50 states over the next four days.

“I think we will expect to see about the same number for the economic impact. So many visitors love this festival, they come in, they enjoy the beaches, our restaurants, all of our attractions, and all that does is create an incredible economic impact for the destination,” said Leach.

Four days of Gulf Coast sized fun, with a Gulf Coast sized economic impact.

Gulf Coast Jam kicks off its opening night Thursday night and runs through Sunday evening with headlines Brett Young, Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, and Brooks And Dunn. For tickets, visit Gulf Coast Jam tickets.

