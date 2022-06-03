Law enforcement still investigating mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was an upsetting scene Thursday as deputies searched the area where they said mummified infant remains were found earlier this week. Deputies said they have been trying to rule out any chance of there being other bodies there.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around the site of a new fast food restaurant at the corner of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue in Wewahitchka.

“We had construction workers here working on the job site here,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “They were moving some areas of dirt and located the remains of an infant.”

Harrison said the baby’s remains were mummified, but that’s all they know so far.

“It is odd when you look at a case that potentially maybe 30 or 40 years old and just trying to find out the why,” Harrison said. “There may only be one person on this planet that actually knows what happened in this situation and this is our job. We can’t speculate.”

Deputies said they aren’t sure if the body had been there the entire time or was brought in from somewhere else with the construction.

“Dirt that was actually brought in we know at least came maybe from three different counties,” Harrison said. “Dirt was brought in and the possibility of the remains being brought in with that dirt.”

Law enforcement was back on the scene for the third day searching for other possible gravesites using ground-penetrating radar.

“They go over the area and it penetrates into the ground and sends up signals so we’re able to detect that from there,” Harrison said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies said they’re still waiting to get the preliminary autopsy report back.

