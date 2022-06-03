Advertisement

Local assisted living facility gears up for hurricane season

June 1 kicks off Hurricane Season.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Blake at Panama City Beach is getting ahead of the storm with hurricane season here.

“In the event of a hurricane headed our way we would evacuate if needed,” Director of Facility Management at The Blake at Panama City Beach Drake Garrett said. “Otherwise, we have plans in place to stay put. We have a generator and are currently in the process of ordering some supplies for water storage. Stuff like that to make sure we have everything we need to shelter in place.”

The assisted living facility is less than two years old and it’s built to handle a category four hurricane.

“As we saw with Michael in Mexico Beach, the older homes just got completely destroyed, so it’s very important to have up to date code,” Garrett said.

However, if residents need to evacuate the property, there are solutions in place.

“Our first choice would probably be Miramar Beach,” Garrett said. “It’s kind of close but hopefully far enough away where we could get out of the path. Next would be Pensacola, and then further down the line there’s multiple facilities across the Southeast.”

The Blake has a shuttle, but Garrett said they could coordinate additional means of transportation if necessary.

“We’d obviously probably have to get help from maybe, like, hospitals, emergency transport, stuff like that to help.”

The facility’s generator is also tested on a weekly basis to ensure it’s working properly when mother nature strikes.

