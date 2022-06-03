Man with machete dead after officer involved shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Okaloosa County on Friday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officials tell us deputies were called to a pavilion at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8 a.m. They say a homeless man attacked a tourist from Georgia with a machete. Deputies say the homeless man ignored commands to drop his weapon and instead aggressively came at them.

We’re told the two responding deputies both fired at the man in self defense, the man died at the scene.

The Georgia tourist reported suffering a significant laceration to his shoulder, and was taken to a local hospital.

The deputies will be placed on paid leave while an investigation takes place, which is standard procedure.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the incident was captured on the deputies’ body cameras.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the State’s Attorney’s office for review.

