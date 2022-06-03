Advertisement

Man with machete dead after officer involved shooting in Okaloosa County

Officials investigate after officer involved shooting on Okaloosa Island.
Officials investigate after officer involved shooting on Okaloosa Island.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Okaloosa County on Friday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officials tell us deputies were called to a pavilion at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8 a.m. They say a homeless man attacked a tourist from Georgia with a machete. Deputies say the homeless man ignored commands to drop his weapon and instead aggressively came at them.

We’re told the two responding deputies both fired at the man in self defense, the man died at the scene.

The Georgia tourist reported suffering a significant laceration to his shoulder, and was taken to a local hospital.

The deputies will be placed on paid leave while an investigation takes place, which is standard procedure.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the incident was captured on the deputies’ body cameras.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the State’s Attorney’s office for review.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Local law enforcement prepares for four days of the 10th anniversary Gulf Coast Jam.
Local law enforcement prepares ahead of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam opening day
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Mexico Beach rebuild continues with new elevation and wind requirements.
Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Expansion of PCB Airport
For the first time in nearly two years, the mask mandate in airports and flights has been lifted.
First Friday with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Sam with Leana for Today's Tunes. Tune in every Friday for original music from local musicians.
Today’s Tunes with Leana Carter
Today's Tunes 'Like Jesus'
Today's Tunes 'Like Jesus'