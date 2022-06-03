Racing resumes this weekend at North Florida Motorplex

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a week off, in observance of the Memorial Day weekend, the folks at the North Florida Motorplex are set to open the track back up and host racing like the kind you see here from a previous weekend.

The drag strip will be busy with Test-N-Tune racing Friday starting at four o’clock. and then it’s back to bracket racing in the Monster Energy Series Saturday and Sunday. Mother Nature should be cooperating, keeping things dry.

Again the gates open four o’clock in the afternoon Friday and then at 8 in the morning both Saturday and Sunday. As always, kids 12 and under get free admission. For more information call 850-209-4346.

