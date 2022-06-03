Advertisement

Racing resumes this weekend at North Florida Motorplex

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a week off, in observance of the Memorial Day weekend, the folks at the North Florida Motorplex are set to open the track back up and host racing like the kind you see here from a previous weekend.

The drag strip will be busy with Test-N-Tune racing Friday starting at four o’clock. and then it’s back to bracket racing in the Monster Energy Series Saturday and Sunday. Mother Nature should be cooperating, keeping things dry.

Again the gates open four o’clock in the afternoon Friday and then at 8 in the morning both Saturday and Sunday. As always, kids 12 and under get free admission. For more information call 850-209-4346.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Deputies are investigating after mummified baby remains were found in Wewahitchka Tuesday.
Mummified baby remains found in Wewahitchka
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
After Crab Island drowning, officials remind people what to do in a current
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

The Roots lose to New Orleans 2-0 Thursday
Roots fall to New Orleans Thursday
Coach Hudson shuffling opening week schedule
Hudson takes over as Bay baseball coach
Coach Hudson shuffling opening week schedule
Hudson bound for Bay baseball job
Lucas Dunn promoted to High-A ball in Indiana
Lucas Dunn moves up to High-A ball