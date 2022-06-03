Advertisement

Today’s Tunes with Leana Carter

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is bringing you live music with local musicians and their original songs every Friday this summer.

This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Leana Carter, a folk-pop singer, songwriter, and musician. You can find Leana on Facebook here.

Leana performed three original songs; Home, Silly Love, and Like Jesus.

You can find Leana around the Panhandle this weekend! She will be performing at Little Village in St. Andrews on Saturday, June 4th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, June 5th, she will be performing at Cat 5 Raw Bar & Grill in Port Saint Joe from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

