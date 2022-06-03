Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Growing up surrounded by the world’s most beautiful beaches may have had some people dreaming of one day becoming a mermaid. That dream is a reality for two local women.

“This is the best thing I could ever wish for in the world,” Kalypso, the Siren, said. “I started mermaiding almost ten years ago and now it’s turned into an actual company where I spend time on a beautiful beach with beautiful people.”

The same rings true for Lea the Mermaid.

“Ever since I was a guppy, I loved bringing magic to people, that’s what I always wanted to do with my life,” Lea said. “And that’s what I get to do.”

The pair brings real-life mermaid experiences to Panama City Beach.

“We’ll typically meet people at the beach here at St. Andrews State Park or at surrounding spring areas,” Kalypso said. “We’ll have them stumble upon beautiful mermaids singing in our beautiful mermaid lagoon.”

It’s experiences like this with five-year-old Addie who gets to enjoy meeting, getting her makeup done, and discovering treasure with Lea and Kalypso. It makes the magic worth it.

“It lights up the happiest part of my heart from the bottom all the way to the top,” Kalypso said. “I love seeing people relive that magic and I love seeing children discover that magic.”

Making the magic happen isn’t as easy as it may look.

”Oh-mer-gosh,” Lea said. “It is ab-shell-outley mer-mazing. It definitely isn’t the easiest but with time and practice we’ve managed to perfect it.”

Hair, makeup, travel, and the tail can add up to a lot. It’s quite the process. The tails they wear range from 22 pounds to 40 pounds.

“Depending on the tail it can take 5 to 20 minutes to get it on,” Lea said.

When they aren’t lounging in the lagoon or eating peanut butter and jellyfish sandwiches, they are bringing joy to people of all ages.

“It makes me feel so incredible knowing that I get to bring so many smiles to children and so many adults knowing that I helped create a beautiful memory with them,” Lea said.

You can contact Lea and Kalypso on Facebook to book a mermaid experience for yourself.

