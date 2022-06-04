Advertisement

8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says

Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South Carolina.(Dunham Family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (Dunham Family) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina when a man randomly shot at passing vehicles.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on May 28.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was driving when the shooting happened. He was shot in the leg and expected to survive, while the boy’s mother was also in the car and wasn’t injured.

Officials said the family was from New Hampshire and were on vacation in South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Montgomery Allen was arrested in the shooting and facing several charges, including murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Allen’s motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to investigators.

