Car crash in Holmes County leaves one dead

FHP Troopers said the car spun into the emergency lane, where it hit and killed the roadside...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Interstate 10 in Holmes County left one person dead, according to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 8:00 p.m Friday, a roadside service truck was assisting a vehicle in the emergency lane of I-10 near mile marker 110. They said the roadside service employee was changing flat tires on the vehicle.

Troopers report another car was westbound in the left lane of I-10 when it traveled onto the rumble strips. Reports said the driver over-corrected the vehicle, causing it to spin in the roadway.

We’re told the car spun into the emergency lane, where it hit and killed the roadside service employee. Troopers said the car also crashed into the roadside service truck.

Officials with Florida Highway Patrol report the driver of the car has minor injuries.

