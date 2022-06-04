Families came together for the 10th Annual Taunton Family Festival

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every year, the Taunton family hosts a family-fun event to raise money for the children and have a day filled with activities that everyone can enjoy. After being postponed for two years due to the pandemic, the event is finally back.

Community members and even former children who used to live in the home, come back with their own families. Volunteer Brian Baber said all funding for the children is done by donations, sponsors, and raising money at the event.

“To date, we’ve raised over two hundred thousand dollars for the children’s home through this event,” Baber said.

Activities included volleyball, a bounce house, a water slide, a race, and more.

The Taunton Family Children’s Home in Wewahitchka has housed hundreds of children for over 40 years.

In the 70′s, David and Abigail Taunton started taking in any child that needed a place to call home. The privately-owned haven for homeless children was David’s dream. Since he passed away in 2019, Abigail continues their legacy.

“This was my husband’s dream, he was one of 13 children,” Abigail said.

Currently, Abigail said the home shelters 11 children. If someone knows of a child who needs a home, they can contact her at (850) 819-0401. If you would like to donate to the children’s home, visit https://www.tauntonhome.net/support-us

